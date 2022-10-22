Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $188,000 in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 3.0 %

APDN stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

