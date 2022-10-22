Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $123.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.90.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

