CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

CapStar Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

