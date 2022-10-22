Cardano Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.18 billion and $356.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.57 or 0.06837213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00082251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,063,885,650 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,069,580 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

