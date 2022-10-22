Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 6.0 %

CAT stock traded up $10.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.22. 3,483,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,524. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

