Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $190.22 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average of $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

