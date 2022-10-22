CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.95 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $103.44 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.68 or 1.00000475 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003409 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00046363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12859682 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,471,428.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

