Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,915. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.