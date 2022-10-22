Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 115

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 114 ($1.38) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 123.60 ($1.49).

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Price Performance

CEY stock opened at GBX 90.58 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 905.80. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.