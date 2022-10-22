Chainbing Price Tops $2.28 on Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Chainbing has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00011894 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $493,585.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.23 or 0.27853348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010879 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.