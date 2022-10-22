Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CWSRF opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

