CIBC Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$54.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.21.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock opened at C$51.26 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$65.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a market cap of C$24.54 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

