CIBC Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$44.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NPI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.94.

NPI opened at C$37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.72.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$556.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.9199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

