Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $141,120.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

