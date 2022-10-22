Citigroup Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $488.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $575.00 to $488.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.91.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOW opened at $360.67 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.34, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.86 and a 200-day moving average of $453.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.