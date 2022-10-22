Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 11th

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Shares of CZNC opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $374.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

