Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.30 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.6% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

