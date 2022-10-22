ClimateRock’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 25th (NASDAQ:CLRCU)

ClimateRock’s (NASDAQ:CLRCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 25th. ClimateRock had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

ClimateRock stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. ClimateRock has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.