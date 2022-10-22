Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

