CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $14.74 or 0.00076763 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $73.72 million and $125,805.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

