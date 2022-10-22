Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-$7.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 2.3 %

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. 234,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,214. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.