Comparing Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than MassRoots.

This table compares Bitfarms and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.12 $22.13 million ($0.50) -1.90 MassRoots $10,000.00 71,981.42 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Summary

Bitfarms beats MassRoots on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

