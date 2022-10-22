Comparing CONMED (CNMD) & Its Competitors

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CONMED to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -10.93% 13.94% 5.67% CONMED Competitors -807.94% -37.22% -22.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion $62.54 million -19.49 CONMED Competitors $1.03 billion $127.53 million 1.10

This table compares CONMED and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CONMED’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s peers have a beta of 13.58, indicating that their average stock price is 1,258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CONMED pays out -20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out -202.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CONMED lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CONMED and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 85 618 1705 74 2.71

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 107.30%. Given CONMED’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CONMED peers beat CONMED on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

