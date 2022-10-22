CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Shares of CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) fell 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.20. 1,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

CompuMed Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 21.49%.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

