Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

