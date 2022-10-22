Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 5,332 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 131,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

RRC opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

