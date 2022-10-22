Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of Varonis Systems worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,574 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after buying an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after buying an additional 501,677 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,524,000 after buying an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

