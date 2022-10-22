Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of CNX Resources worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,428,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 160.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 67.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

CNX stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.