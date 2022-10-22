Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.55 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $160.17 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

