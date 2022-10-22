Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of BankUnited worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BankUnited by 147.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 293,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

