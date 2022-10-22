Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 10,049 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 51.4% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

NYSE APD opened at $241.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

