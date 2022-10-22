Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,210 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.91% of HomeStreet worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $339,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $28.90 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $540.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMST. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

