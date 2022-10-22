Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,271 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

NYSE:TGT opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

