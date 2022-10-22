Contrasting KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -3,957.07% -25.44% -18.01% KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Anterix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $1.08 million 535.93 -$37.52 million ($2.67) -11.45 KORE Group $248.22 million 0.83 -$24.45 million ($0.74) -3.65

This table compares Anterix and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KORE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Anterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Anterix and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 0 0 2.00 KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Anterix currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.15%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $7.84, indicating a potential upside of 190.37%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Anterix.

Risk & Volatility

Anterix has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KORE Group beats Anterix on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

