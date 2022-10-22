Contrasting Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 31.83% 14.10% 1.23% Metropolitan Bank 33.38% 13.84% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Origin Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. Metropolitan Bank has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.15 $108.55 million $4.11 9.77 Metropolitan Bank $196.98 million 3.36 $59.82 million $7.22 8.38

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Origin Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates six banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

