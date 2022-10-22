Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.01

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 6892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 901,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 410,846 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 164.9% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,616,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

