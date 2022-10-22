Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $688,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,279 shares of company stock worth $100,592,908 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

