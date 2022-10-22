Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,069,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,980,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $120.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $164.83.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

