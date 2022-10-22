Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Lowered to $26.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

OFC stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

