Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Couchbase has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $561.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

