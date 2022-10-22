Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.15.

COUP opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $255.90. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 405,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Coupa Software by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

