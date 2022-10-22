Covenant Price Reaches $2.94 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $183.39 million and approximately $301,318.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00015325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.16 or 0.28006556 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.