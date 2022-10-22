Cowen Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $145.00

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

Moderna Trading Up 8.4 %

MRNA stock opened at $128.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. Moderna has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,048 shares of company stock worth $91,075,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 26.9% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.