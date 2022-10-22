Cowen Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $145.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

Moderna Trading Up 8.4 %

MRNA stock opened at $128.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. Moderna has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,048 shares of company stock worth $91,075,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 26.9% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

