Cowen Lowers NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $9.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $32.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NGM stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Insider Activity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. The company had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Column Group LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after buying an additional 1,890,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 787,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,183,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 319,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,312,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

