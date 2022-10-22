Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

