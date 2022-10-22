Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,435,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

