Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

