Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.29.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

LPLA stock opened at $238.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.57 and a 200-day moving average of $205.31. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $252.44.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,777,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

