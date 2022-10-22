Credit Suisse Group Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CL. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

