Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Stock Price Down 27.2%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) shares traded down 27.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 27,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 50,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

